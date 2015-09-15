(Adds details from bill, background)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 Argentina's economic
recovery will gather pace in 2016 as domestic consumption
strengthens, investments pick up and export flows increase,
according to a budget bill presented by Argentina's economy
minister on Tuesday.
Axel Kicillof's last budget before a presidential election
in October said that counter-cyclical fiscal policies designed
to spur growth would see the economy grow 3.0 percent in 2016
compared with 2.3 percent this year.
A copy of the draft bill seen by Reuters as Kicillof began
presenting the measure to Congress stated, "The prudent
administration of exchange rate policies, together with income
and investment policies, will guarantee economic stability and
ensure an improvement in jobs and salaries."
However, up for grabs in the presidential vote is the
direction Latin America's No. 3 economy takes when the new
government takes office on Dec. 10.
Opposition frontrunner Mauricio Macri is campaigning on a
platform to unwind rapidly a web of state controls on the
currency and trade. Ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli, who
leads in polls, advocates gradual change toward open markets.
The draft bill showed current and capital spending would
rise 15.8 percent to 1.57 trillion pesos.
Argentina would register a primary fiscal surplus equivalent
to 0.17 percent of gross domestic product, compared to a
projected primary fiscal deficit of 0.74 percent this year,
government data showed.
The primary fiscal balance, which does not include debt
interest payments is followed closely by the markets as an
indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial
obligations.
Tax revenues will increase 25.7 percent year-on-year in
2016, the budget proposal showed.
Kicillof projected inflation would average 14.5 percent next
year, but private economists and government opponents say
inflation is routinely underestimated, meaning the tax-take jump
will be largely driven by an increase in consumer prices.
