* Loma Negra to invest $404 mln between 2012-2014
* Investments include cement plant, coal stockpile yard
BUENOS AIRES Aug 5 Argentine cement maker Loma
Negra -- controlled by Brazil's Grupo Camargo Correa -- will
invest $404 million in Argentina between 2012 and 2014,
President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday.
Camargo Correa CCIM3.SA officials met with Fernandez and
presented an investment plan that includes a new cement plant.
"They told me about investments ... for $404 million with a
cement plant that will allow them to produce 900,000 tonnes
more," Fernandez, who is seeking reelection in October, said in
a speech.
The investments, aimed at increasing output, also include a
coal stockpile yard, said Ricardo Lima, vice president of
operations at Camargo Correa. Loma Negra has nine cement plants
and six concrete plants.
