BUENOS AIRES Aug 5 Argentine cement maker Loma Negra -- controlled by Brazil's Grupo Camargo Correa -- will invest $404 million in Argentina between 2012 and 2014, President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday.

Camargo Correa CCIM3.SA officials met with Fernandez and presented an investment plan that includes a new cement plant.

"They told me about investments ... for $404 million with a cement plant that will allow them to produce 900,000 tonnes more," Fernandez, who is seeking reelection in October, said in a speech.

The investments, aimed at increasing output, also include a coal stockpile yard, said Ricardo Lima, vice president of operations at Camargo Correa. Loma Negra has nine cement plants and six concrete plants. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luis Andres Henao, editing by Bernard Orr)