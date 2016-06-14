BUENOS AIRES, June 14 The Argentine central bank
issued nearly $5 billion of short- and medium-term bonds on
Tuesday, and lowered interest rates by a full percentage point
as it tries to block speculative capital from driving up
inflation.
The so-called Lebac bonds are down to a 35-day yield of
32.25 percent, similar to a fall recorded last week. The rates
were lowered in order to "not accentuate contractionary monetary
policy bias," the bank said in a statement.
The central bank has been lowering rates on the bonds for
the past six weeks as part of its efforts to push back against a
tide of short-term foreign investment, also known as hot money
or speculative capital, driven by confidence in center-right
President Mauricio Macri's reforms.
The bank now decides before each weekly auction which Lebac
maturities will be open to investors settling through Euroclear,
one of the biggest stock and bond settlement houses, and which
can only be settled onshore.
The government on Wednesday will present its first monthly
inflation data since Macri closed the statistics agency in
December to revamp its methodology.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
editing by Diane Craft)