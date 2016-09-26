BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 Argentina's central bank will target inflation of 8 percent to 12 percent in 2018, down from a 12 to 17 percent target in 2017, central bank chief Federico Sturzenegger said on Monday.

Inflation should fall to around 5 percent in 2019, he said in a presentation to explain the bank's inflation targeting strategy. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese)