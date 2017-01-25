(New throughout, adds China currency swap, expected economic
recovery)
BUENOS AIRES Jan 25 Argentina's central bank
will set its reference rate every two weeks starting in March to
provide more stability and certainty, its president Federico
Sturzenegger said on Wednesday.
Under President Mauricio Macri the central bank has been
striving to normalize monetary policy and prove its
independence. The rate is currently set every week and has been
held at 24.75 percent for eight weeks.
Sturzenegger said the bank's goal is to eventually get to a
monthly policy rate.
In a quarterly press conference, he also said Argentina
hoped to renew a currency swap program with China when it
expires in June.
Currency swaps negotiated by the previous government were
key for Argentina when it was cut out of global capital markets.
Macri's government reached an agreement with holdout creditors
shortly after taking office, taking Argentina out of default and
granting access to international bond markets.
Sturzenegger said the central bank is also working on a deal
with 20 banks to develop instruments to invest reserves, which
in October swelled above $40 billion for the first time since
2013.
While markets have reacted favorably to Macri's reforms, his
first year in office ended with the economy mired in recession
and inflation of around 40 percent.
However, the central bank's leading internal indicator
suggests the economy is in a recovery phase, said Maria Fernanda
Martijena, director of economic and financial analysis at the
bank.
She said the indicator hit a low point in June or July and
in December reached a level that normally indicates a looming
exit from recession.
