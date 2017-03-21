(Adds central bank statement, rate decision)
BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentina's central bank
kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 24.75 percent on
Tuesday, and said it continued to have a cautious attitude
toward monetary policy considering volatility in monthly
inflation.
The bank has held the policy rate steady since late
November. Inflation in February rose to 2.5 percent, driven by
an increase in electricity rates.
"The central bank will be ready to act in case it becomes
necessary," the bank's monetary policy committee said in a
statement, adding that early data regarding March inflation was
mixed.
"The bank will continue to maintain a clear
anti-inflationary bias to ensure that the disinflation process
continues towards its target of inflation between 12 percent
and 17 percent during 2017," it said.
Argentina's economy grew 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter
compared with the third quarter of 2016, the government said
earlier on Tuesday, in a sign a prolonged recession was coming
to an end.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Leslie Adler)