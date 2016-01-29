BUENOS AIRES Jan 29 Argentina's central bank said on Friday a $5 billion, one-year loan from private banks would bolster its hard currency reserves, improving the regulator's ability to confront external shocks and avoid disruption in local money markets.

The loan will be backed by Bonar 2022, Bonar 2025 and Bonar 2027 notes in the central bank's portfolio, it said.

"This operation means the institution will have additional liquidity to face an uncertain context on international markets," the bank said. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough)