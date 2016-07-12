By Eliana Raszewski
BUENOS AIRES, July 12
BUENOS AIRES, July 12 Argentina's central bank
on Tuesday left its 35-day reference interest rate unchanged at
30.25 percent after cutting it for nine weeks straight but said
it still expects inflation to slow in coming months.
The central bank said it was pausing its monetary stimulus
to help consolidate efforts to ease the country's double-digit
inflation rate.
"Both the Central Bank of Argentina and the consensus of
market analysts expect the process of disinflation to continue
in coming months," the central bank said in a statement.
The bank had cut the reference rate every week for more than
two months, signaling confidence that inflation was cooling and
helping make brick-and-mortar investments more attractive as the
country remains mired in recession.
Consumer prices likely rose 2.5 percent in June, according
to a Reuters poll, pointing to a slowdown from the 4.2 percent
rise reported by national statistics agency Indec for May.
The central bank said, however, that indicators showed mixed
signs on core inflation in June and added that it would continue
to work to bring the monthly rise in inflation to its goal of no
more than 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter.
Indec, which has yet to report an annual inflation rate
since the agency underwent reforms earlier this year, is
scheduled to release inflation data for June on Wednesday.
The finance minister has estimated that 12-month inflation
through May was 40 to 42 percent.
Center-right President Mauricio Macri, who took office in
December, has rolled out a raft of free-market reforms that have
pushed up consumer prices, including floating the peso
, which boosted the cost of imported goods, and
cutting subsidies that had kept utility prices low.
