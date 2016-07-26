BUENOS AIRES, July 26 Argentina's central bank
left its 35-day reference interest rate unchanged at 30.25
percent on Tuesday for the third straight week, though it said
all indicators showed inflation cooling.
Up until July 12, the central bank had slashed the reference
rate every week for more than two months, signaling confidence
that inflation was slowing down and helping make concrete
investments more attractive in the recession-mired country.
However, the central bank has held the rate steady since
then.
"With respect to the month of July, all of the indicators
and estimates from state sources that the bank follows show a
decline in inflation with respect to June, although at different
velocities depending on the index," the bank said in a
statement.
"Taking all into account, the bank considers that in these
circumstances, the current interest rate level is appropriate to
consolidate disinflation."
National statistics agency Indec has yet to report an annual
inflation rate since the agency underwent reforms earlier this
year, though authorities have produced monthly figures.
In its statement, the central bank said June inflation in
the San Luis province was a relatively low 1.5 percent, affected
heavily by reversions in regulated price hikes. The central bank
estimated the monthly national inflation rate at a higher 2.6
percent, based on data from Cordoba, Buenos Aires, and San Luis
provinces.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Gram Slattery; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson)