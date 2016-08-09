BUENOS AIRES Aug 9 Argentina's central bank
lowered its 35-day reference rate by 25 basis points to 29.75
percent on Tuesday, and maintained its cautious
anti-inflationary bias.
Up until mid-July, the central bank slashed the reference
rate every week for more than two months, signaling confidence
that inflation was slowing and making investments more
attractive in the recession-mired country.
The bank then held the rate for three weeks, before
returning to modest cuts starting last Tuesday.
The central bank said in a statement on Tuesday that it
would "continue maintaining a clear anti-inflationary bias to
insure that the disinflation process continues toward its
objective this year of monthly inflation of 1.5 percent or less
in the final quarter."
National statistics agency Indec has yet to report an annual
inflation rate since the agency underwent reforms earlier this
year, though authorities have produced monthly figures.
In its statement, the bank said that recent statistics
showed a decrease in inflation in Cordoba province.
"This descending trend is consistent with other indicators
and estimates from state and private sources that, as was
anticipated in previous statements, suggest a significant drop
in inflation in July," the bank said.
