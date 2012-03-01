* Says "not necessary" to reform the financial entity law
BUENOS AIRES, March 1 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez sent a bill to Congress on Thursday aimed at
helping the government tap more central bank reserves to help
repay foreign debt and defend the country's currency.
Economists panned the move, saying it will add to inflation,
but share prices shot higher as the charismatic 58-year-old
leader ended a three-and-a-half-hour-long annual address to
Congress without announcing any moves against local banks or oil
company YPF, which had been expected by the markets.
"We have to know that the central bank is functioning for
the good of the real economy," she said during the speech. The
bank has about $46.9 billion in foreign currency reserves.
Over the last two years, Fernandez's unconventional
government has resorted to paying private creditors with central
bank reserves left over after what the bank needs to back up
cash in the economy. Those excess reserves have shrunk to near
zero, prompting Fernandez to request a change in the
"convertibility" law.
"This is a negative development," said Goldman Sachs
analyst Alberto Ramos, who pointed out the risk that the new
policy could stoke already high inflation.
"Reserve transfers to the Treasury are debasing the
balance sheet of the central bank and contributing to financing
an admittedly expansionary and pro-cyclical fiscal stance,
which, jointly with an extraordinarily accommodative monetary
stance, continues to stoke high inflationary pressures," he
said.
Fernandez, loved by voters who benefit from her government's
generous welfare spending, easily won a second four-year term
last year despite rankling Wall Street with policies such as
raiding central bank reserves and publishing unreliable economic
data.
Orthodox economists fear the government is ignoring the
country's inflation rate, estimated by private analysts at over
20 percent annually, and that Fernandez's central bank reserve
proposal will put additional upward pressure on consumer prices.
"We're in a dangerous game," said Rodolfo Rossi, a former
central bank chief who is often critical of Fernandez's
policies. "This is about inflation."
The president said she would not push for banking reforms
that the private sector feared might obligate banks to make
loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
Bank shares soared when Fernandez said it was "not
necessary" to reform the financial entity law. Grupo Financiero
Galicia shares jumped 5.7 percent and the stock price
of Banco Santander Rio rose 4.3 percent.
Shares in YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol
, were up more than 13 percent in afternoon trade after
Fernandez announced no new measures affecting the company.
The president had been expected to announce steps against
the company, which has faced intense government pressure in
recent weeks to boost its production of oil and natural gas. YPF
shares were trading at 143 pesos per share.
"This was positive news in the wake of the recent rumblings
about YPF, which had done a lot to scare the market," said
Walter Molano, who analyses emerging markets for BCP Securities.
The Spanish government has lobbied Argentina to avoid any
punitive measures against the company.
Nomura Securities told clients in a research note that
Fernandez surprised the market.
"The first positive news was regarding YPF, where no
negative announcement was made, opposite from all expectation,"
it said.
"The second announcement was regarding the central bank,
where she is proposing the end of 'convertibility'. The idea is
that the bank will no longer use 'free reserve' concept, meaning
that the Treasury will be able to borrow directly from the
bank's international reserves to pay external debt," it added.
The country's Merval stock index was up 3.8 percent
after Fernandez's address.
