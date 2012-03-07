UPDATE 1-Colombian regulator Hernandez named to central bank board
BOGOTA, Feb 21, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named financial regulator Gerardo Hernandez to the central bank board, replacing one of its seven members.
BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Argentina can gradually rebuild reserves used to pay debt, central bank president Mercedes Marco del Pont said on Wednesday.
Marco del Pont was addressing legislators to defend a bill to reform the central bank's charter that would free up more international reserves for debt payments. Government allies control Congress and the bill is expected to pass.
"The central bank is (able to) recover these reserves gradually," Marco del Pont said. (Reporting by Magdalena Morales; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BOGOTA, Feb 21, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named financial regulator Gerardo Hernandez to the central bank board, replacing one of its seven members.
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 21 Proposed congressional bills that would limit the Federal Reserve's ability to independently decide policy are deeply concerning though the Fed, in order to be more transparent, can "communicate better" what motivates such decisions, a Fed official said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year government debt supply at a yield of 1.230 percent to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.