BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Argentina can gradually rebuild reserves used to pay debt, central bank president Mercedes Marco del Pont said on Wednesday.

Marco del Pont was addressing legislators to defend a bill to reform the central bank's charter that would free up more international reserves for debt payments. Government allies control Congress and the bill is expected to pass.

"The central bank is (able to) recover these reserves gradually," Marco del Pont said. (Reporting by Magdalena Morales; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by James Dalgleish)