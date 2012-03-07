* Bank charter reform will free more reserves for gov't use
BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Argentina can
gradually replenish the foreign reserves it uses to pay
government debt, its central bank chief said on Wednesday,
signaling the bank will keep buying billions of dollars on the
local market to help keep state finances afloat.
Latin America's No. 3 economy has boomed in most of the last
nine years thanks to hefty public spending, high grains prices
and consumer demand fueled by an unorthodox policy mix.
As a slowdown takes hold and the trade and budget surpluses
shrink, the center-left government is moving to free up more
reserves to repay creditors - which critics say will only worsen
double-digit inflation.
By tapping these funds for a third straight year, central
bank chief Mercedes Marco del Pont said Argentina will be able
to avert "brutal fiscal cuts" or costly debt issues on the
global market. Argentina has not issued international debt since
defaulting on some $100 billion during a 2001-02 crisis.
"(We) defend this expansion in Argentina's freedom of action
... to face this complicated world without giving up our
fundamental objectives of growth and stability," she said.
This year's budget earmarks up to $5.7 billion in "excess"
reserves to repay private creditors, but under current rules,
there are no excess reserves left.
For that reason, the government is backing a bill to reform
the central bank charter that loosens the definition of excess
reserves, clearing the way for continued high spending aimed at
spurring economic growth.
It also permits bilateral loans to be paid with reserves,
which could augur a long-awaited deal to repay about $9 billion
in debt to the Paris Club of creditor nations.
"The central bank is in a position to recover these reserves
gradually," Marco del Pont told legislators as she defended the
reform, which would expand the bank's mandate to include
financial stability and "economic development with social
justice". The reform is expected to pass Congress.
The central bank has bought roughly $2.1 billion on the
local market since the start of 2012 to bulk up foreign reserves
that have fallen by nearly $6 billion since hitting a record
high $52.7 billion in January 2011.
In the past two years the administration tapped about $16
billion of central bank reserves to pay debt.
Critics say the use of more reserves for this purpose will
exacerbate inflation estimated at between 20 and 25 percent
annually by private economists. Government inflation data is
widely discredited and consistently lower than private readings,
at around 10 percent.
"This new charter institutionalizes the creation of a
parallel slush fund within the public sector that has no
oversight," said former central bank chief Martin Redrado, who
quit in early 2010 when the government first proposed the use of
reserves to pay debt.
"This will generate more inflationary pressures," he added.
MORE CREDIT TO FIGHT INFLATION
Under the current bank charter, "freely available" or excess
reserves are defined as those that surpass the monetary base, or
the level needed to back up cash in the economy.
Marco del Pont said there was no reason for reserves to be
linked to money supply, saying bank officials should instead
evaluate external accounts to determine what cushion is needed
to keep currency volatility in check.
Argentina's central bank intervenes nearly every day in the
foreign exchange market to ensure there is no abrupt swing in
the value of the peso. The currency is losing its
competitive edge as local production costs rise.
Responding to questions about inflation, Marco del Pont
reiterated her stance that price pressures stem more from supply
problems than overheated demand.
She said the charter reform would help tame price pressures
by giving the central bank new tools to promote long-term
lending for investment.
The bill says the bank could regulate credit conditions
including loan maturities, interest rates and commissions, while
"orienting" credit toward projects that boost domestic
production.
The reform eliminates the requirement to present an annual
monetary program. Marco del Pont said it "buries" the
possibility of moving to an inflation-targeting regime, which
she said was giving headaches to policymakers elsewhere.
