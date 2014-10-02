BUENOS AIRES Oct 2 Career civil servant
Alejandro Vanoli's banking CV is thin and his staunch defense of
reforms to ramp up state controls in the Argentine economy
suggest he will be an unquestioning government ally in his new
job as central bank chief.
The former markets watchdog chief, 53, brands himself as a
"people's economist" though he is far from a household name in
Argentina and barely known in financial circles outside.
A professor in international finance, Vanoli has had stints
in the economy ministry and as an advisor to the central bank.
He is viewed as politically ambitious and keen to get into
left-wing President Cristina Fernandez's inner circle.
Unlike his predecessor, Juan Carlos Fabrega, he is not
expected to resist the expansive fiscal policies of powerful
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof despite rampant inflation, or to
hike interest rates that are in negative territory.
"The whole point of him is to represent the government in
the central bank," said a local financial market source. "He is
always doing what the government thinks has to be done."
As CNV watchdog chief, Vanoli helped draft legislation
giving the body more supervisory powers over listed companies.
Argentine stocks and bonds have fallen heavily in reaction
to his appointment as investors fear he may deepen trade and
currency controls as the government struggles to protect
evaporating foreign reserves.
"The risk remains that recent monetary tightening will now
be reversed, with disastrous consequences for the peso," said
Fiona Mackie, analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.
With the peso crashing through one all-time-low after
another since Argentina defaulted on its foreign debt in July,
Vanoli inherits a central bank with reserves covering just 4-1/2
months of imports.
Martin Redrado, who stepped down as central bank chief in
2010 after refusing the government's calls to use reserves to
pay debt, told a local broadcaster that Vanoli had little
experience to deal with the challenges ahead.
"Throughout my mandate he was a paper-pusher," he said. "He
has not demonstrated any technical capacity that would allow him
to earn the respect of central bank officials."
'NOT A STAR'
"Vanoli was a nice guy ... but he wasn't a star," said Alejo
Costa, chief strategist at local bank Puente who took Vanoli's
classes more than a decade ago at the Buenos Aires University,
where Kicillof also lectured.
A father-of-three, Vanoli has published a handful of books
on international finance and taught classes throughout
Argentina.
"Vanoli was part of the Fenix group of economics professors,
who take a Keynesian view of the economy, whereas Kicillof was
always more radical, more Marxist," Costa said. "But during his
time at the CNV, he seemed to be working more in line with the
minister."
In a sign that his views have become increasingly
politicized, analysts said, Vanoli this week echoed Fernandez's
allegations that speculators were plotting the peso's collapse.
In his last act as market regulator, Vanoli ordered an
investigation into stock market maneuvers through which peso
investments can be converted into dollars.
"There are concentrated economic interests that are trying
to generate instability and a climate in financial markets that
has nothing to do with the real economy," he was widely quoted
as saying in local media.
Investors will look to see how Vanoli tackles the peso's
decline.
He is thought unlikely to pressure the government to carry
out another sharp devaluation, even though the spread between
the official and black market exchange rates has widened to more
than 80 percent.
"He will likely look to increase pressures on banks and
foreign exchange houses to contain growing pressures on the
currency," said Daniel Kerner at Eurasia Group, adding this
would likely only stoke demand on the black market.
Vanoli made the most headlines in his career telling state
media last year that "publishing the black market rate is like
publishing the daily price of cocaine."
(Editing by Richard Lough and Kieran Murray)