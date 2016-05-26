BUENOS AIRES May 26 Argentina's central bank
announced it would boost banks' reserve requirements in a bid to
cut sky-high inflation in Latin America's third-largest economy.
The central bank said it would raise reserve requirements
for in-demand deposits by 2.5 percentage points in June and
again in July from its current 17 percent level.
Requirements for fixed-term deposits will increase 1.5
percentage points next month, and again the following month,
from 13 percent currently, the bank said in a statement.
Center-right President Mauricio Macri took office in
December promising to tackle a yawning fiscal deficit and
dizzying inflation.
Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay has said the pace of
consumer price gains should fall to just over 1 percent by the
end of the year.
But private data this month showed monthly inflation in
Argentina's main population center of Buenos Aires approached 7
percent in April.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Alexandra Alper;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)