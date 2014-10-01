BUENOS AIRES Oct 1 Argentina's blue-chip stock index extended losses on Wednesday on market chatter the country's central bank governor, Juan Carlos Fabrega, had offered his resignation, two local traders said.

"The fall in the markets intensified after the rumor started circulating," said one local trader who declined to be identified as he is not authorized to talk to media.

"Now we have to wait and see if (President) Cristina (Fernandez) accepts the resignation," the trader said.

The market closed down 8.22 percent at 11,516.28.

Three officials at the central bank were not available to comment. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Hugh Bronstein and Dan Grebler)