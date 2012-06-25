* Chinese premier on official visit to No. 2 corn exporter
* Traders say corn exports hinge on GMO approvals
(Adds quote, background)
By Maximilian Heath
BUENOS AIRES, June 25 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao
said China is interested in buying more corn from Argentina, the
world's second-biggest supplier after the United States, a
senior Argentine Agriculture Ministry official told Reuters on
M ond ay.
Argentina signed a deal with China on exports of the grain
earlier this year, raising market expectations that ships laden
with corn from the Pampas would soon start heading to the Asian
country.
Traders and export industry sources say, however, that it is
still unclear whether Argentine corn can enter the Chinese
market because the accord did not cover some of the genetically
modified strains produced in the South American country.
"(Wen) said during the meeting (with Argentine officials)
that they're interested in buying more corn from Argentina,"
Oscar Solis, deputy agriculture secretary for added-value and
new technologies, told Reuters without giving further details.
Wen, who is on an official visit to Argentina, signed a
series of accords after meeting President Cristina Fernandez
earlier on Mo nday.
"Corn is a kind of diplomatic commodity. The trading volume
much depends on how good the bilateral relationships are," a
trader said, adding that rising Chinese imports of U.S. corn
were largely aimed at helping balance bilateral trade.
Traders say that as long as Argentine farmers grow the same
kind of GMO corn as U.S. producers do, China should have no
problem importing Argentine corn. China has approved 12 GMO corn
strains for import.
Argentina is forecast to sell abroad 13 million tonnes of
2011/12 corn and 16 million tonnes of the 2012/13 crop,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Chinese corn imports are forecast to increase to 7 million
tonnes in 2012/2013, due in part to rising livestock and
industrial consumption, a report this month by a USDA attache in
China said.
(Additional reporting by Niu Shuping in Beijing; Writing by
Helen Popper; Editing by Dale Hudson)