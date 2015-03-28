(Adds details from regulator's statement, context)
By Richard Lough
BUENOS AIRES, March 27 The Argentine securities
regulator said on Friday Citibank Argentina had violated local
laws in striking a deal with litigating U.S. hedge funds and
suspended the bank from conducting capital market operations.
Under the accord, Citibank agreed not to appeal a U.S. court
ruling that interest payments on Argentina's restructured local
law bonds could not be processed if the bank was allowed to make
two one-off payments to help it exit its local custody business.
The leftist government is concerned the agreement may
further hamper the chances of future interest payments reaching
bondholders on debt exchanged after its record 2002 default.
The punitive measure was imposed "on the grounds that there
is a situation of grave danger and uncertainty for holders of
restructured debt", the regulator said.
Citibank Argentina's parent group, Citigroup, declined
to comment immediately.
The securities regulator added that local financial
institution Caja de Valores would take over the administration
of the Argentine coupon payments that Citibank had previously
processed.
The next payment on Argentina's restructured dollar
denominated Par bonds is due on March 31. If Argentina fails to
complete payment, its July default on foreign-law exchanged
bonds will spread to local law bonds.
The regulator said that the suspension from capital market
operations did not affect Citibank Argentina's retail banking
operations.
Citibank Argentina portrays itself as an innocent party
caught up in a bitter court battle between the Argentine
government and the New York-based funds after they were awarded
full payment on their defaulted debt by a U.S. judge.
The judge, Thomas Griesa, barred Argentina from servicing
its performing debt until it settled with the creditors, but
Argentina insisted Citibank keep processing payments.
Citibank Argentina opened its first branch in 1914. It is
the country's 12th largest bank by deposits with 22.82 billion
pesos ($2.67 billion) as of December, about 2.6 percent of all
deposits in the Argentine banking system, central bank data
shows.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Bernard Orr and Ken
Wills)