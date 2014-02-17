BUENOS AIRES Feb 17 Argentine media
conglomerate Grupo Clarin can break up its operations into
distinct companies and avoid a forced dismantling to comply with
a new media ownership law, the state media regulator said on
Monday.
Grupo Clarin will have six months to reorganize its
radio and television outlets into half a dozen independent
companies under a proposal drawn up by the group last year after
it lost a four-year-long legal battle against the law.
The plan's approval by regulator Afsca, headed by a
political ally of President Cristina Fernandez, will let Clarin
sell its operating licenses or redistribute ownership of stocks.
Clarin is Argentina's biggest media group, controlling the
country's main cable television operator, its most read
newspaper, the most popular radio stations and two television
channels with the widest audiences.
Fernandez' anti-monopoly media law, passed in 2009 and
upheld by the Supreme Court last year, limits the number of
audiovisual licenses that can be controlled by one company.
"We are moving toward a much more plural, democratic and
free panorama of audiovisual services, with no one owner
imposing conditions and an agenda on other news outlets," the
president of Afsca, Martin Sabbatella, said in a statement on
Monday.
Clarin has called the law an affront to freedom of speech
and part of a bid to punish government critics.
Fernandez used to have harmonious ties with Grupo Clarin and
its chief executive officer, Hector Magnetto, before the
company's news outlets criticized her government over its
handling of tax protests by farmers in 2008.