BUENOS AIRES, April 20 An Argentine public
prosecutor has formally asked that the head of the central bank
be investigated after accusations by lawmakers linked to former
president Cristina Fernandez, state news agency Telam reported
on Wednesday.
Federico Sturzenegger, who has been president of Argentina's
central bank since President Mauricio Macri took office in
December, has been accused by prosecutor Jorge Di Lello of
dereliction of duty, favoritism and abuse of authority,
according to the report.
The presiding federal judge must decide whether to proceed
with an investigation, the report said.
The prosecutor and court could not be reached for comment.
The central bank declined to comment.
Fernandez testified in court last week over charges that the
central bank sold U.S. dollar futures at below-market rates
during her presidency, costing the government billions of
dollars.
But she accused the new government of political persecution
and a group of lawmakers from her party made an official
complaint.
Di Lello has also requested an investigation into the judge
investigating her and a complete list of those who acquired
dollar futures between Oct. 15 and Dec. 9, Telam said.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by Toni Reinhold)