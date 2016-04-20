BUENOS AIRES, April 20 An Argentine public prosecutor has formally asked that the head of the central bank be investigated after accusations by lawmakers linked to former president Cristina Fernandez, state news agency Telam reported on Wednesday.

Federico Sturzenegger, who has been president of Argentina's central bank since President Mauricio Macri took office in December, has been accused by prosecutor Jorge Di Lello of dereliction of duty, favoritism and abuse of authority, according to the report.

The presiding federal judge must decide whether to proceed with an investigation, the report said.

The prosecutor and court could not be reached for comment.

The central bank declined to comment.

Fernandez testified in court last week over charges that the central bank sold U.S. dollar futures at below-market rates during her presidency, costing the government billions of dollars.

But she accused the new government of political persecution and a group of lawmakers from her party made an official complaint.

Di Lello has also requested an investigation into the judge investigating her and a complete list of those who acquired dollar futures between Oct. 15 and Dec. 9, Telam said.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Toni Reinhold)