NEW YORK Dec 6 Moody's Investors Service sees
limited practical impact on future sovereign restructurings as a
result of Argentine holdout investors succeeding in their
argument for equal treatment, the ratings agency said on
Thursday.
Holdout investors such as Elliott Management's NML Capital
and Aurelius Capital Management have a U.S. court ordered $1.33
billion award that Argentina is trying to get overturned in the
U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals.
Moody's credit analyst Elena Duggar acknowledged the ruling
might diminish incentives for creditors to participate in future
restructurings, but in practice "could prove limited."
The holdouts argument is based upon "pari passu", which
means bondholders, whether or not they participated in
Argentina's 2005 and 2010 restructurings, must be paid at the
same time. Argentina defaulted on $100 billion of sovereign debt
in 2002.
Duggar says not all sovereign bond contracts have a similar
pari passu clause and the majority of bonds issued over the last
20 years have language posing lower risks of holdout litigation.
In addition, the vast majority of foreign-law sovereign bond
contracts have collective action clauses which mean a
supermajority of bondholders agreeing to terms of a
restructuring make it legally binding for everyone.
Duggar holds that it is possible future sovereign bond
restructurings will legally subordinate holdout bonds, "for
example by using exit consents."