BUENOS AIRES, March 9 Ten people were killed
when two helicopters apparently collided in the mountainous
western Argentine province of La Rioja on Monday, a local
government official said, without offering details on the
identities of the victims.
"Apparently there was a crash in which 10 people died. There
were no survivors, according to the information we have," Cesar
Angulo, La Rioja's security chief, told reporters.
One of the aircraft belonged to the government of La Rioja
and the other of neighboring Santiago del Estero province. The
pilots worked for their respective provincial governments.
Local media reported the helicopters may have been carrying
media crews who were known to have been filming a program for
foreign television in the area.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing
by Andrew Hay)