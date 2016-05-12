(Adds details, quotes, comments from companies)
By Marianna Parraga
HOUSTON May 12 Argentina aims to stop importing
light crude this year and improve domestic refining operations
as it moves further down the road toward energy
self-sufficiency, Energy Minister Juan Jose Aranguren said on
Thursday.
Operators working in Argentina will continue to export oil,
mostly Escalante heavy crude, he told reporters on the sidelines
of an industry conference in Houston.
But more refining of domestic light crudes and larger and
more regular gas supplies from Bolivia would help the South
American country cut imports of costly liquified natural gas
(LNG), gasoil and crude.
The Argentine government is in talks with local refineries,
encouraging them to buy more domestic light crude and import
less, after a 200,000-barrel cargo of a rare light crude was
exported last month to drain inventories that were not bought by
state-run oil firm YPF, he said.
"Locally produced crude should be given priority in order to
avoid a reduction in jobs and tax revenue," Aranguren said. "The
domestic price goes from $55 to $67.50 per barrel depending on
the crude type, which means it would be convenient to sell
production in the domestic market."
President Mauricio Macri promises to increase investment in
the oil sector, particularly in renewable energy and the
sprawling Vaca Muerta shale formation in Patagonia, as part of
his campaign to reverse Argentina's status as a net oil
importer.
Argentina has been running an energy deficit since 2011,
draining foreign exchange reserves.
But in a low oil price environment, foreign companies are
uncertain that Vaca Muerta will be profitable and have been
focusing on reducing drilling costs, executives said.
Macri was elected in November on a platform of eliminating
currency and trade controls in a bid to increase investment. His
election followed eight years of interventionist policies under
previous leader Cristina Fernandez, who nationalized YPF in
2012.
"The country disconnected itself from the international
market and lost its competitiveness," the minister said.
In five or six years, Aranguren said, Argentina should be
able to stop importing liquefied natural gas, only preserving
gas imports from Bolivia contracted to 2027, while limiting
gasoil purchases for the winter season.
Argentina will hold a tender next week for 1,000 megawatts
of renewable energy, part of the plan to install 10,000
megawatts of new cleaner power capacity by 2025, Aranguren said.
He expects investment of some $2.1 billion for the first phase.
(Writing by Hugh Bronstein and Anthony Esposito; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman and Tom Brown)