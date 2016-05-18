(Adds details, context on buyers of the cargo)
By Marianna Parraga and Juliana Castilla
HOUSTON/BUENOS AIRES May 18 A 1-million-barrel
cargo of Nigeria's Bonga medium crude oil is expected to be
discharged in Argentina this week, the second crude import by
firms operating in the South American country this year to
secure oil supplies for their refineries, according to industry
sources and Reuters data on Wednesday.
The new government of President Mauricio Macri is in talks
between oil producers and refiners to make sure Argentina's
total output of light crude is processed at domestic plants,
lowering demand for imported oil.
But because of quality issues - Argentina has a surplus of
heavy crude that is regularly exported, but it does not produce
enough light grades - refining companies plan to import at least
3 million barrels of crude this year, mostly from Africa.
Suezmax tanker Front Njord, which loaded in early May at
Bonga Offshore Terminal, will arrive this week in Argentina's
Bahia Blanca port, according to Reuters vessel tracking data.
Several refinery operators in Argentina including Royal
Dutch Shell arranged the purchase, the oil firm told
journalist last week in Houston without providing more details.
A source from one of the refineries involved in the purchase
added that Brazil's Petrobras, Argentina's Oil
Combustibles and Axion Energy, partially owned by China's CNOOC
, also participated in the deal to secure supplies.
Shell, Petrobras, Axion Energy and Oil Combustibles operate
Buenos Aires, Bahia Blanca, San Lorenzo and Campana refineries
with a joint capacity of some 260,000 barrels per day (bpd).
State-run oil company YPF, which operates
Argentina's largest refining network, is not among the buyers of
this cargo as it currently has a crude surplus, another source
said.
Hoping to reduce costs, Argentina in 2014 lifted
restrictions on crude imports to replace finished fuel
purchases. Since then, it has been buying African grades.
The country produces some 520,000 bpd of crude and is a
regular exporter of Escalante medium grade. In a new effort to
cut invoices for imports, the government recently said it will
reduce gas oil and liquefied natural gas purchases in the medium
term, only keeping gas imports from Bolivia.
A 200,000-barrel cargo of rare Maria Ines light crude was
exported last month from Argentina to drain inventories that
were not bought domestically by YPF, Argentina's Energy Minister
Juan Jose Aranguren said last week, warning about the effects of
unsupervised light oil exports.
