By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 1 The idle capacity of crushing plants in Argentina, the world's leading producer of soyoil and meal, has risen in recent weeks due to lower-than-expected soybean output and competition from Chinese crushers.

Unused capacity rose to 35 percent in June compared with a 2011 average of 25 percent, according to Argentine crushing chamber CIARA, which forecasts a 32-percent average for 2012.

The vast Pampas farm belt was parched by drought in the December-January dog days of the Southern Hemisphere summer. The dryness took its toll just as soy plants were entering their key flowering stage, prompting analysts to cut yield forecasts.

The government says the recently gathered 2011/12 soy crop was 40.1 million tonnes, way down from early-season expectations for a harvest of 52 million to 53 million tonnes.

"As a result of the drought, the soy harvest came in lower than expected and this led to an increase in idle capacity at crushing plants," CIARA spokesman Andres Alcaraz told Reuters.

The trend, which comes at a time of high world grain prices, is of interest to trading companies with major operations in Argentina such as Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc , Louis Dreyfus, Molinos Rio de la Plata and Noble Group Ltd.

Exporters have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Argentine soy crushing despite a business climate blighted by 25 percent inflation and a long-standing feud between the agricultural sector and President Cristina Fernandez, whose interventionist policies rankle farmers and orthodox economists.

Thanks to the investments, the country's crushing capacity increased by 8 percent this year alone. Argentina is the world's top global exporter of biodiesel, which is made from soyoil, and companies are betting on that booming industry as well.

Nonetheless, government data shows 14.6 million tonnes of soybeans were processed in Argentina in January through May, down from 14.9 million tonnes in the same 2011 period.

China, a major consumer of soymeal used to feed cattle needed for the country's expanding beef industry, has increased its capacity for crushing beans on site in recent years.

While China bought 7.2 million tonnes of soybeans from Argentina in 2011, its soyoil purchases sank to 357,000 tonnes. This compared with an annual average of 1.7 million tonnes from 2005 to 2009, before a disruptive trade spat affected sales.

"In Argentina this has been reflected by an increase in exports of soybeans to China, which means less crushing by the local industry," Alcaraz said.

A government decision in 2009 to eliminate tax benefits on soybean imports from neighboring Paraguay has also meant local crushers do not buy beans from abroad to compensate.

CIARA meanwhile predicts that Argentine crushers will process 35.5 million tonnes of soybeans this year, about 1.8 million less than in 2011.

"This year is special because the soybean harvest was much less than anticipated," said an official at a major grains exporting firm who asked not to be named. "The second half of the year is going to be hard for Argentina's crushing industry." (Writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by M.D. Golan)