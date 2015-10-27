By Jorge Otaola
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Oct 27 Argentina on Tuesday halved
the daily amount of dollars companies can transfer abroad
without authorization, currency traders said, while the
country's insurance regulator put new limits on the amount of
hard currency assets insurers can hold.
The moves appeared to stem from the opposition's success in
forcing Sunday's presidential election to a run-off vote, which
could add to pressure on the central bank to shore up the peso
currency as net foreign reserves run precariously low.
A central bank spokesman said he was not aware of the new
curb on dollar transfers. But four currency market traders said
the central bank had called commercial banks with a verbal
directive to slash the daily limit on dollars that a single
company can transfer outside Argentina to $75,000 without
previous authorization.
"It's a new move that intensifies state controls on the
currency. It will have an impact, in particular on importers,"
said one of the traders, declining to named because he is not
authorized to talk to the media.
It was not clear how long the measure would remain in place.
Argentina's dollar crunch has its roots in a legal battle
with U.S. creditors over unpaid debt stemming back to its 2002
default on $100 billion dollars that left the country all but
locked out of global debt markets.
Outgoing President Cristina Fernandez's government has
increasingly had to rely on its reserves to prop up the peso
currency, pay for energy imports and meet debt obligations.
In 2011 she imposed capital controls and her leftist
government has incrementally turned the screws as reserves run
lower.
Argentina's gross foreign reserves stand at $27.1 billion
but economists estimate that net reserves amount to about half
that.
In a resolution published in the government gazette,
meanwhile, Argentina's insurance regulator ordered insurers to
adjust their foreign currency security holdings to equal the
value of foreign currency contracts they hold.
Insurance companies tend to hold dollar-denominated or
dollar-linked bonds. By forcing the adjustment, the regulator is
requiring them to sell at least some of those bonds and hold
pesos instead, putting the dollars back into the system.
Last month, in a similar move, Argentina's market watchdog
ordered mutual funds to value their holdings of
dollar-denominated bonds at the inflated official exchange rate,
rather than against the so-called "blue-chip" swap rate.
That led to a sell-off in securities, temporarily helping to
stabilize the black market rate.
Currency traders on Tuesday quoted the black market rate at
15.800 per dollar compared with the official rate of
9.530.
