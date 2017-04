BUENOS AIRES Jan 5 Argentina's peso weakened more than 5 percent against the dollar on Tuesday due to weak dollar inflows from exports, currency traders said.

"Exporters aren't selling their dollars to the central bank at the same rate seen in past days, while there is demand for greenbacks from importers and holiday-makers traveling abroad," one currency trader said.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough)