BUENOS AIRES Dec 19 Argentina's central bank chief, Alejandro Vanoli, said on Friday that the government would look to begin gradually "normalizing" its currency exchange market in 2015.

Vanoli did not elaborate on what he meant. But his comments could be interpreted as a signal that the government is considering easing controls that were first imposed three years ago to stem a hemorrhaging of hard currency and the depletion of Argentina's foreign reserves.

"The idea is to not levy any further restrictions and to move toward normalizing the currency market, depending on how the economy is looking," Vanoli told local radio station Radio America.

Largely shut out from global credit markets since a massive debt default in 2002, the Argentine government for four years has relied on its reserves to help finance imports, pay debts and shore up the peso currency.

Importers and savers are restricted on how many dollars they can buy a month and there is a 35 percent tax on credit card purchases outside the country, tourist holiday packages and plane tickets.

The restrictions have fueled a rampant black market as Argentines look for channels to buy dollars to shield their savings against inflation. The controls have also curbed investment by foreigners who distrust President Cristina Fernandez's heavy-handed interventionist policies.

Reserves fell to an eight-year low of $26.9 billion in March but have since risen to $30.8 billion - roughly where they started the year - with the help of a Chinese loan, grain revenues and a tightening of controls after the July default.

Vanoli's comments had no impact Friday on the black market exchange rate, which stood at 13.050 pesos per dollar, compared with the central bank-controlled official rate of 8.5500. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Leslie Adler)