BUENOS AIRES Aug 21 Argentina's peso sank to
its lowest level on the black market in more than 10 months on
Friday as investors sought refuge in dollars to shield
themselves from growing policy uncertainty ahead of October's
presidential election.
The peso has tumbled more than 18 percent on the informal
market since early June to 15.42 per dollar on Friday, market
operators said, largely on fears that the vote will not herald
swift, business-friendly economic policy reforms.
"Investors with spare pesos are taking refuge in the U.S.
currency in the run-up to the election, which is forcing the
price higher," said one currency trader who is not authorized to
talk publicly about black market activity.
Swirling rumors of a renewed crackdown on some black market
trades had also prompted some investors to snap up scarce
dollars, the trader said.
Ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli, who leads the
presidential race, on Saturday defended the central bank's
control of the official exchange rate as necessary to avoid
foreign exchange volatility.
His comments came two days after his main rival,
market-favorite Mauricio Macri, said he would allow the peso to
float freely. Macri's opponents say a free-trading peso would
immediately depreciate sharply.
Argentina's central bank controls the official rate
, but a flourishing black market suggests the peso is
overvalued. It traded officially at 9.2575 per dollar on Friday,
widening the margin to 67 percent from around 40 percent in
early June.
The black market peso hit a record low of 15.95 per dollar
in September in the wake of Argentina's second debt default in a
little over a decade.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Richard Lough; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)