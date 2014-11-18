(Adds quote, details of report on Argentina by Moody's)
By Eliana Raszewski
BUENOS AIRES Nov 18 Investors betting Argentina
will have another sharp currency devaluation are going to lose,
central bank chief Alejandro Vanoli said on Tuesday, in his
latest attempt to assure the market that there is a firm policy
to keep the peso stable.
Since Vanoli became head of the bank in early October,
Argentina has cracked down on capital flight and black-market
dollar trading after a sharp slump in the peso and a drain on
foreign currency reserves this year.
"In these 45 days it has become clear that anyone dreaming
about a run on the currency, or thinking that they can
destabilize the exchange rate, will not be able to do it,"
Vanoli told a financial conference in Buenos Aires.
"There has been a firm political decision, backed by
technical execution, that provides certainty and tranquility to
Argentina," he added.
The black-market peso ended Monday at 13.43 per dollar, 0.7
percent weaker for the session, after another day of volatile
trading. The official peso rate was little changed on Monday and
in early Tuesday trade at 8.515.
President Cristina Fernandez began restricting access to
dollars through legal channels in 2011, forcing many Argentines
to use the black market to purchase greenbacks.
A devaluation in January and a debt default in July battered
confidence in the peso and triggered an outflow of capital. The
peso sank to a record low of 15.95 in late September, prompting
the latest crackdown under Vanoli.
The bank has taken measures including a clamp down on the
"blue-chip swap," whereby Argentine investors buy local stocks
cross-listed in New York and convert them into American
Depositary Receipts, selling them in the United States for
dollars.
Also on Tuesday Moody's Investors Service said in a report
that despite the country's vast natural wealth, the ratings
agency expects Argentina's economy to contract by 2 percent or
more this year, in part due to policy uncertainty.
"The government's inconsistent economic policy decisions and
ongoing questions about the reliability of official statistics
make it extremely difficult for anyone to determine with
certainty what the country's economic conditions really are,"
the report said.
For years economists have accused the Fernandez
administration of under-reporting inflation. Private analysts
say the rate is approaching 40 percent. The government says it
is about half that.
(Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Meredith Mazzilli)