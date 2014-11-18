(Adds quote, details of report on Argentina by Moody's)

By Eliana Raszewski

BUENOS AIRES Nov 18 Investors betting Argentina will have another sharp currency devaluation are going to lose, central bank chief Alejandro Vanoli said on Tuesday, in his latest attempt to assure the market that there is a firm policy to keep the peso stable.

Since Vanoli became head of the bank in early October, Argentina has cracked down on capital flight and black-market dollar trading after a sharp slump in the peso and a drain on foreign currency reserves this year.

"In these 45 days it has become clear that anyone dreaming about a run on the currency, or thinking that they can destabilize the exchange rate, will not be able to do it," Vanoli told a financial conference in Buenos Aires.

"There has been a firm political decision, backed by technical execution, that provides certainty and tranquility to Argentina," he added.

The black-market peso ended Monday at 13.43 per dollar, 0.7 percent weaker for the session, after another day of volatile trading. The official peso rate was little changed on Monday and in early Tuesday trade at 8.515.

President Cristina Fernandez began restricting access to dollars through legal channels in 2011, forcing many Argentines to use the black market to purchase greenbacks.

A devaluation in January and a debt default in July battered confidence in the peso and triggered an outflow of capital. The peso sank to a record low of 15.95 in late September, prompting the latest crackdown under Vanoli.

The bank has taken measures including a clamp down on the "blue-chip swap," whereby Argentine investors buy local stocks cross-listed in New York and convert them into American Depositary Receipts, selling them in the United States for dollars.

Also on Tuesday Moody's Investors Service said in a report that despite the country's vast natural wealth, the ratings agency expects Argentina's economy to contract by 2 percent or more this year, in part due to policy uncertainty.

"The government's inconsistent economic policy decisions and ongoing questions about the reliability of official statistics make it extremely difficult for anyone to determine with certainty what the country's economic conditions really are," the report said.

For years economists have accused the Fernandez administration of under-reporting inflation. Private analysts say the rate is approaching 40 percent. The government says it is about half that.

