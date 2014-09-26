BUENOS AIRES, 26 sep Argentina on Friday reported a current account surplus of $609 million in the second quarter after posting a $3.46 billion deficit in the first three months of 2014.

The current account is the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions, encompassing trade, services and an array of financial flows, including interest payments. (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Richard Lough and James Dalgleish)