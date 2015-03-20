BUENOS AIRES, March 20 Argentina's current account deficit widened to $5.07 billion in 2014 from a revised deficit of $4.70 billion a year earlier, official data showed on Friday.

Latin America's No. 3 economy, which grew an anemic 0.5 percent last year according to government statistics, posted deficit of $1.68 billion in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)