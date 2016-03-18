BUENOS AIRES, March 18 Argentina's current
account deficit widened sharply to $15.93 billion in 2015 from a
revised shortfall of $8.08 billion a year earlier, official data
showed on Friday.
The INDEC statistics agency, which has been reviewing
economic data published by the former leftist government,
reported a $4.031 billion deficit in the third quarter of 2015
and a $4.768 billion deficit in the last three months of last
year.
Gross external debt at the end of 2015 amounted to $157.79
billion, INDEC said, excluding the debt owed to holdout
creditors in a dispute with Argentina over unpaid bonds.
