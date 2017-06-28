BUENOS AIRES, June 28 Argentina posted a current account deficit of $6.871 billion in the first quarter of 2017, government statistics agency Indec said on Wednesday, compared with a deficit of $4.566 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.

The current account is the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions encompassing trade, services, and an array of financial flows, including interest payments. Latin America's No. 3 economy posted a current account deficit of $4.927 billion in the first quarter of last year. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Luc Cohen)