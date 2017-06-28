BRIEF-Dova Pharmaceuticals prices IPO at $17/share
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc Announces pricing of initial public offering
BUENOS AIRES, June 28 Argentina posted a current account deficit of $6.871 billion in the first quarter of 2017, government statistics agency Indec said on Wednesday, compared with a deficit of $4.566 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.
The current account is the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions encompassing trade, services, and an array of financial flows, including interest payments. Latin America's No. 3 economy posted a current account deficit of $4.927 billion in the first quarter of last year. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Luc Cohen)
* Akebia announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BEIJING, June 29 Global coordination is important as the world economy undergoes changes, including the latest U.S. interest rate hike, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Thursday.