NEW YORK, July 24 Argentine debt holdout investor Mark Brodsky refuted a story in Argentina's La Nacion newspaper suggesting his group, which is negotiating a settlement with the government, will ask a U.S. judge to suspend his payment order ahead of a July 30 deadline.

Brodsky is the chairman of Aurelius Capital Management, one of the lead holdout investors in the case which awarded them $1.33 billion plus accrued interest. Argentina was ordered to pay the holdouts at the same time it paid bondholders who accepted an exchange, or restructuring, of defaulted debt in 2005 and 2010.

"The story is utter fiction," Brodsky said in a statement.

La Nacion reported that the other lead holdout in the case, NML Capital Ltd, a division of Elliott Management Corp, could call for U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York to temporarily suspend, or stay, his order that Argentina pay holdout creditors. Argentina says the order is pushing it toward default.

The two parties are due to meet with the court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack in New York on Thursday. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)