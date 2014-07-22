BRIEF-AK Steel announces pricing of $400 mln of senior notes due 2027
* Ak steel announces pricing of $400,000,000 of senior notes due 2027
BUENOS AIRES, July 22 Argentine over-the-counter bonds reversed gains on Tuesday after a U.S. judge said there was no need to suspend his ruling in Argentina's legal battle against holdout investors in order for them to reach settlement.
Argentina's dollar-denominated 2023 Par was down 0.3 percent while the dollar-denominated Discount 2033 fell 1.25 percent, Reuters data showed.
Argentina had been asking for a stay of the ruling which gives it until July 30 to pay holdout investors in full. If the country does not pay up or reach a negotiated settlement with the holdouts, it faces default. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola,; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Meredith Mazzilli)
WASHINGTON, March 16 Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co., Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.