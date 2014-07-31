UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BUENOS AIRES, July 31 Argentina's dollar-denominated Par bond slid 7.6 percent to hit a bid price of 52.00 in the first moments of trading on the over-the-counter market on Thursday after the government defaulted on its debt, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Argentina's blue chip Merval index fell 4 percent in early trading. (Reporting By Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Dalgleish)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts