BUENOS AIRES, Sept 25 Argentina on Thursday sold two-year bonds worth 10 billion pesos ($1.19 billion), the economy ministry said, in a strongly bid auction that was its first in the domestic market since the South American country defaulted on its debt in July.

The government will pay a yield of the benchmark Badlar rate - the interest rate that private banks pay on wholesale deposits of more than 1 million peso - plus 200 basis points.

The Badlar rate in pesos as of Tuesday was 20.125 percent, according to the central bank.

The ministry said it received bids worth a total 10.61 billion pesos after offering notes worth 10 billion.

Argentina has been locked out of international capital markets since it defaulted on a record $100 billion of debt in 2002.

It then issued bond swaps in 2005 and 2010 and had been servicing the debt until it failed to complete a payment in July because of a legal battle with U.S. investors who spurned the restructuring.

