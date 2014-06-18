BRIEF-Closing prices glitch on Monday caused by software update issue -NYSE Arca
* NYSE Arca Equities Exchange says closing prices glitch on Monday was caused by software update
BUENOS AIRES, June 18 Argentine over-the-counter 2038 Par bonds in pesos fell 2.7 percent on Wednesday after a U.S. court lifted a hold on a judge's order requiring Argentina to pay $1.33 billion to bondholders who did not participate in two debt restructurings.
The move is seen pushing Argentina closer to a technical default. The South American country has refused to pay the "holdouts" but if it fails to do so, the court can prevent it servicing its restructured debt on June 30. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 21 Investment management firm Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Larry Carlson director of strategic relationships.
* Bank of Canada says to auction C$3 billion of 15-day t-bills on March 22 Further coverage: http://www.bankofcanada.ca/stats/cars/results/tb_cm_13728_fcft_20170322_103000.html (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)