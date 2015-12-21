NEW YORK Dec 21 Luis Caputo, Argentina's newly installed finance secretary, on Monday was seen entering the offices of the U.S. court appointed mediator Daniel Pollack who is overseeing the sovereign debt dispute negotiating process, according to a Reuters witness.

This marks the second meeting between Caputo and Pollack since Argentina's newly elected government took office earlier this month. Caputo, shaking his head, did not answer any questions when entering the office building via a side entrance.

Solving the more than decade-long sovereign debt dispute between Argentina and investors, who have held out of two prior restructurings in 2005 and 2010, is seen as critical to getting the Latin American nation's economy on a more stable growth path.

Caputo is part of the government of newly elected Argentine President Mauricio Macri, who has called it a priority to settle the dispute. Caputo first Pollack on Dec. 9 for a brief introduction where no substantive discussions about the debt dispute took place, Pollack said in a statement released after that meeting. (Reporting By Tariro Mzezewa in New York; Writing by Daniel Bases and Dan Burns.)