NEW YORK, Aug 13 (IFR) - The International Swaps and
Derivatives Association (ISDA) will hold an auction on August 21
to settle Argentina's outstanding credit default swaps.
The auction will determine the payout that holders of
protection on Argentine debt will receive as a result of the
sovereign's default on July 30.
The committee has also determined a list of securities that
will be deliverable into the auction, which includes the
sovereign's Par 2038, Discount 2033 and Global 2017 notes.
ISDA's 15-member determinations committee put Argentina
effectively in default earlier this month, by ruling unanimously
that a "failure to pay" event occurred when the sovereign missed
a coupon payment on some restructured foreign-law bonds.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)