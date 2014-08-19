BRIEF-Genesis qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Says Q4 revenue $28.1 million versus $36.6 million in Q4 2015
NEW YORK, Aug 19 (IFR) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has delayed the auction to settle Argentina's credit default swaps until at least September.
ISDA's 15-member determinations committee voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone the auction until at least after September 2.
The committee today began discussing a challenge it received regarding the inclusion of two Japanese-law restructured notes into the list of securities deliverable into the auction.
As the challenge needs to be resolved before the auction can take place, the committee opted to postpone the date of the auction from the originally scheduled August 21.
The auction, run by Creditex and Markit, will determine the payout that holders of protection on Argentine bonds will receive as a result of the sovereign's default on July 30. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
March 22 Gold prices on Wednesday held firm close to near 3-week highs touched the session before, buoyed as the dollar weakened and equities fell on doubts over U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,245.21 per ounce by 00340 GMT. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest since March 2 at $1,247.60. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,245.60. * The dollar index , which meas