BUENOS AIRES, March 25 Argentina's Economy
Minister Axel Kicillof said on Wednesday a deal between
Citigroup Inc and a U.S. judge allowing the banking giant
to process two Argentine debt payments violated the South
American country's laws.
Kicillof said Argentina's securities commission and central
bank would examine the deal to determine officially whether or
not it was legal.
"From my point of view, the deal they have signed with the
vultures clearly violates Argentine laws," Kicillof told a news
conference.
