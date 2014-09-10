NEW YORK, Sept 10 A U.S. judge said on Wednesday
he would wait for a decision on a pending appeal before ordering
Citigroup Inc to comply with a subpoena seeking details of
any threats from Argentina to process payments the court had
blocked.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa at a hearing in New York
acknowledged Argentina may be undertaking efforts to force
Citigroup to violate orders he previously issued as part of
litigation that led to the country's default in July.
But the judge said he would wait to rule on the subpoena
request until after a federal appeals court next week considers
whether to uphold his decision blocking Citigroup from
processing the payments on U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued
under Argentine law.
The subpoena was issued by Elliott Management's NML Capital
Ltd, which has been suing for full payment on bonds in default
since 2002.
"It almost goes without saying whatever the court of appeals
decides will have an effect on the issues we're dealing with
here," Griesa said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)