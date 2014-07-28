NEW YORK, July 28 A U.S. judge on Monday said
Citigroup Inc could make a one-time interest payment on
Argentina bonds governed by that country's law, and which are
held by creditors that participated in the country's prior debt
restructurings.
Denying a request by bondholders that did not participate in
the restructurings to block the payment, U.S. District Judge
Thomas Griesa in Manhattan cited the bank's inability to
distinguish between those bonds and others that Argentina issued
this year in a settlement with Repsol SA.
"The court does not wish to upset the settlement with
Repsol," Griesa wrote.
The ruling clears the way for Citigroup to make a onetime
interest payment on bonds creditors exchanged during the
restructurings governed under Argentine law and dominated by
U.S. dollars.
Holdout creditors had sought to block Citigroup from
distributing the $85 million the bank said it had received from
the country.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)