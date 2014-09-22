By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Citigroup Inc plans to
ask a U.S. judge to put on hold an order barring it from
processing payments on $8.4 billion in bonds issued under
Argentina's local laws following its 2002 default.
A lawyer for the bank told U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa
of its plans during a hearing in New York on Friday just hours
after a federal appeals court dismissed its appeal of Griesa's
July injunction.
"As your honor knows, we are facing a payment deadline of
Sept. 30, so we are likely also to move for a stay," said Karen
Wagner, a lawyer for Citigroup, according to a transcript
obtained on Monday.
Argentina defaulted again in July after refusing to honor
court orders to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to bondholders
suing for full payment on defaulted bonds.
Citigroup has said it faces regulatory and criminal
sanctions by Argentina if it cannot process a $5 million
interest payment due to bondholders by Sept. 30.
No other parties were present at Friday's hearing, and
Wagner said, as a result, she would not give more detail about
the substance of Citi's positions. But she said the bank planned
to ask Griesa to reconsider his ruling or modify the injunction.
Citibank has argued that it should be able to process
payments it received from Argentina on bonds issued under local
law. Griesa, however, on July 28 blocked Citi from processing
payments on U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued under Argentine
law.
After Citigroup and Argentina appealed, the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in New York on Friday ruled it did not have
jurisdiction.
Griesa, hours later, said he planned to hold a hearing this
week and that the parties should be prepared to address his view
that bonds governed by Argentine law are "different" than other
bonds at issue in the litigation, according to the transcript.
Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a spokeswoman for Citigroup,
confirmed on Monday that the bank "will seek to argue our case
on an emergency basis in front of Judge Griesa this week, given
the impending Sept. 30 payment date."
The bondholder plaintiffs, led by Elliott Management's NML
Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management, had spurned the
country's 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings, which resulted in
exchanges for about 92 percent of the country's defaulted debt.
Investors who exchanged bonds were paid less than 30 cents
on the dollar.
The country's most recent default came after the U.S.
Supreme Court declined to hear Argentina's appeal of a ruling
that it must pay the holdouts when it paid holders of the
exchanged bonds.
Griesa subsequently blocked Bank of New York Mellon Corp
from processing a $539 million interest payment on what
the country says is over $28 billion in debt.
The order led to default after no settlement was reached.
Representatives for NML and Aurelius either did not
immediately respond to requests for comment or had no immediate
comment.
(Editing by Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis)