(Updates with date and time of Friday hearing in 5th paragraph)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Citigroup Inc plans to
ask a U.S. judge to put on hold an order barring it from
processing payments on $8.4 billion in bonds issued under
Argentine law following the country's record 2002 default, court
documents showed.
Citigroup says it faces regulatory and criminal sanctions by
the South American country, which defaulted on some of its debt
in July, if it cannot process the $5 million interest payment
due to bondholders by Sept. 30.
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof on Monday threatened
Citigroup with "penalties" if the bank failed to make the
payment, as the government fights to prevent the debt crisis
from spreading to other types of bonds.
A lawyer for the bank told U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa
of its plans during a hearing in New York on Friday just hours
after a federal appeals court dismissed Citigroup's appeal of
Griesa's injunction prohibiting payment.
"As your honor knows, we are facing a payment deadline of
Sept. 30, so we are likely also to move for a stay," said Karen
Wagner, a lawyer for Citigroup, according to the transcript
obtained on Monday.
No other parties were present at last Friday's hearing with
Griesa. Griesa has since scheduled a new hearing on the matter
for Friday at 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), a court official said on
Monday.
Under the terms of a 2012 ruling, Griesa ordered that
Argentina must pay in full the U.S. investment firms that
rejected bond swaps in 2005 and 2010 at the same time as
servicing its performing debt. Investors who exchanged bonds
were paid less than 30 cents on the dollar.
In a separate order, Griesa said the injunction also
prohibited Citigroup from processing payments on bonds issued
under Argentine law.
Argentina defaulted in July after Griesa froze a $539
million coupon payment on foreign law bonds. However, he allowed
Citigroup to make a one-off payment on local law bonds and the
bank argues the injunction against local law bonds should be
lifted.
Kicillof acknowledged Citigroup had been shackled by
Griesa's ruling, but said Citibank's operations in Argentina
were governed by local law.
"If Citibank doesn't distribute the money, it will be
violating Argentine law," he told local radio station Del Plata.
"There are a number of regulations that include different
penalties. I don't know which path Citibank will walk down."
Wagner had told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court last week that
Argentina had put "a gun to its head, and the gun will probably
go off" if the bank is unable to process the payments.
Hours after the appeals court tossed out the file on Friday,
Griesa told Citigroup it was his view that "the Argentine law
bonds issued in Argentina, payable in Argentina, subject to
Argentine law, are different from the bonds subject to the
(2012) order," the transcript showed.
Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a spokeswoman for Citigroup,
confirmed on Monday that the bank "will seek to argue our case
on an emergency basis in front of Judge Griesa this week, given
the impending Sept. 30 payment date."
(Additional reporting by Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires;
Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Noeleen Walder, Matthew
Lewis and Ken Wills)