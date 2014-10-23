By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 23 A U.S. judge has scheduled a
Dec. 2 hearing to weigh arguments over whether Citigroup Inc
should be allowed to process an expected interest payment
by Argentina on bonds issued under its local laws following its
2002 default.
The hearing before U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in
Manhattan, set out in an order issued late Wednesday, would come
less than a month before a Dec. 31 interest payment by Argentina
on the bonds is due.
Citigroup has said it faces regulatory and criminal
sanctions by Argentina, which defaulted again in July, if it
cannot process the country's interest payments on U.S.
dollar-denominated bonds issued under Argentine law.
Argentina defaulted in July after refusing to honor a court
order to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to bondholders led by
Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital
Management when it paid holders of bonds swapped during the
country's 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings.
The hedge funds had spurned Argentina's past restructurings,
which resulted in exchanges for about 92 percent of the
country's defaulted debt. Investors who accepted Argentina's
terms were paid less than 30 cents on the dollar on average.
Griesa, who oversees the litigation, in July blocked Bank of
New York Mellon Corp from processing a $539 million
interest payment on what the country says is over $28 billion in
restructured debt.
The order sent Argentina on a course to default after
failing to reach a settlement with the holdouts.
As the litigation continued, Citigroup sought Griesa's
guidance on whether it could process interest payments it
received from Argentina on bonds issued under its own laws.
Griesa has for the last two quarters allowed Citigroup's
branch in Argentina to make one-time payments to bondholders. In
a letter Tuesday, Citigroup urged the judge to schedule a
hearing again on the holdouts' request to block the payments.
A spokeswoman for Citigroup declined comment.
Representatives for the holdouts either had no immediate comment
or did not respond to requests for comment.
The hearing's scheduling came a day after the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Argentina's appeal of
Griesa's order directing BNY Mellon to hold onto the $539
million the country deposited with it.
