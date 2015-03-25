(Adds U.S. court order on Euroclear, context)
By Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough
BUENOS AIRES, March 25 A deal between Citigroup
Inc and a U.S. judge allowing the banking giant to process
two Argentine debt payments and exit its custodian business in
Argentina may violate the country's laws, Economy Minister Axel
Kicillof said on Wednesday.
Argentina is concerned Citigroup's departure may further
hamper the chances of debt interest payments on local law debt
restructured after its record 2002 default reaching bondholders.
The bank, which acts as custodian of some Argentine bonds,
had originally echoed Argentina's stance that the local law
bonds should not be wrapped up in a U.S. court ruling barring
Buenos Aires from meeting its restructured external debt dues.
When District Judge Thomas Griesa this month held firm that
local debt payments were also blocked, Citigroup, frustrated at
finding itself front and center of Argentina's debt battle, said
it wanted out of its Argentina custody business. The subsequent
deal with Griesa to process two payments this month and in June
makes this easier.
"Reading the fine print of the deal, what we find is a trap
possibly aimed at scamming the bondholders," Kicillof told a
news conference.
In a further blow to Argentina's hopes of completing
payments to local law investors, Griesa on Wednesday barred
Belgium-based clearing house Euroclear from passing on funds to
bondholders pending any further ruling from his court.
If some payments are allowed by the judge at a later date
Euroclear will have to provide the litigating hedge funds with
details on who will receive the coupon payments and when, the
ruling stated.
The move is likely to strengthen Argentina's view that the
deal with Citigroup is designed to smooth the bank's exit from
its Argentine custody business - something the leftist
government has said it will not allow.
It also means other international financial intermediaries
which handle Argentine debt and have a U.S. footprint are
unlikely to process payments for fear of running foul of the
court's order.
Argentina has long accused Griesa of working hand in hand
with the funds, which President Cristina Fernandez and her
ministers disparage as "vultures".
Fernandez's government had threatened to cancel Citibank
Argentina's operating license if it refused to process the bond
payments. It is not clear if its deal with U.S. courts will have
legal consequences for its retail banking business.
Griesa ruled that Argentina must settle with the funds
seeking full payment on their defaulted sovereign bonds before
it continues paying interest to the large majority of investors
who accepted significant writedowns on the debt holdings after
the country's 2002 default.
(Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Eliana Raszewski
and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Chizu Nomiyama,
Bernard Orr)