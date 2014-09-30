BRIEF-Moody's says proposed AHCA would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
* Moody's - proposed American Health Care Act would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
LONDON, Sept 30 One of the main clearing houses for Argentine debt payments said on Tuesday it always obeyed court rulings, after Argentina deposited a coupon installment with a newly appointed trustee in defiance of a U.S. court order.
"Clearstream is monitoring the situation closely and always complies with court rulings on this subject," said a spokesman for Clearstream. (Reporting by Chris Vellacourt; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Moody's - proposed American Health Care Act would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
WASHINGTON, March 17 Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said in a statement on Friday.
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst