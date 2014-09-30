LONDON, Sept 30 One of the main clearing houses for Argentine debt payments said on Tuesday it always obeyed court rulings, after Argentina deposited a coupon installment with a newly appointed trustee in defiance of a U.S. court order.

"Clearstream is monitoring the situation closely and always complies with court rulings on this subject," said a spokesman for Clearstream. (Reporting by Chris Vellacourt; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)